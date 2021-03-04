Court Told Mike Mbuvi Sonko Mentally Unfit To Stand Trial

NEWSKENYA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Court Told Mike Mbuvi Sonko Mentally Unfit To Stand Trial

Court Told Mike Mbuvi Sonko Mentally Unfit To Stand TrialA Nairobi court on Thursday, March 4, heard that former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is mentally unfit to stand trial.

Magistrate Peter Ooko was told that the former Nairobi County boss had been examined by a doctor at Aga Khan Hospital whose report indicated that Sonko was unfit to stand trial.

- Advertisement -

Although two medical reports presented before the magistrate indicated that Sonko had a bipolar mental disorder, Ooko stated that the court was yet to establish if he was unfit to stand trial.

Thereby, the magistrate ordered that Sonko be examined by an independent psychiatrist at the Kenyatta National Hospital to establish the same.

The matter is set to be mentioned on on March 12, 2021.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Sonko’s wife promise to stand by Saumu after nasty breakup…

NEWS

Sonko’s Daughter Saumu Accuses Senator Loitiptip of…

NEWS

Cornered: 5 Tactics Used to Break Down Mighty Sonko After…

NEWS

VIDEO: Mighty Sonko breaks down in court as he appears in…

In an earlier ruling by the judicial officer on Thursday morning,  Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti refused to recuse himself from the case in which the governor is facing a Ksh14 million graft case.

Ogoti stated that there was no evidence put before him that showed he was biased against the accused.

“The applicant having been represented by able lawyers instead of filing an appeal opted for recusal, this is a conduct meant to threaten a judicial officer. I do find no evidence of bias and hereby dismiss the application for it has no merit,” he ruled.

The session was marred by a chaotic scene in which defense lawyers engaged in a war of words and the magistrate stormed out of the courtroom.

State counsel Taib Ali Taib accused the accused lawyers of wanting to derail the case.

“They are designed to raise the fire rather than to shed light on anything. If they were sincere, they would file an appeal. They are senior lawyers, they know what to do but that is not their interest,” Taib argued.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: