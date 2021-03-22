Former TV Host Lorna Irungu Succumbs To Covid-19

Former TV Host Lorna Irungu Succumbs To Covid-19Former TV host Lorna Irungu, popularly remembered as the OMO Pick a Box host, has died. Lorna succumbed to Covid-19 and other underlying issues.

Before her demise, Lorna was the Managing Director of a PR company, Gina Din Group.

She is also not new to the airwaves as she also hosted a show on Nation FM.

Lorna has been a Lupus survivor for over 20 years and had undergone several kidney transplants.

The celebrated media personality has left behind a husband and a daughter.

This comes days after the media industry lost two celebrated personalities, radio news presenter and news manager Robin Njogu and former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami who succumbed to Covid-19.

Kenyans have taken to social media send their condolences, with many describing her as a figure that will not easily be forgotten.

A twitter user by the name Bravin Yuri said, “Lorna Irungu has been battling Lupus and Kidney failure for over 10 years with 3 Kidney transplants within 15 years. Daamn quite a fighter. She always made Omo pick a Box fun.

NTV news anchor Smriti Vidyarthi said, “Lorna Irungu, Rest In Peace! God bless your soul.

Mukami said, “Media personality Lorna Irungu Macharia succumbs to Covid19. This thing is serious y’all.”

Genge star Jua Cali while sending his condolence message shared that Lorna gave him his first ever endorsement as the Motorolla brand ambassador.

“I am really really saddened to hear the passing of Lorna Irungu. She is one who opened the Corporate doors for me. Lorna Irungu gave me my 1st ever endorsement ‘Motorolla Brand Ambassador’ Very Sad day today. Rest with the Angels #RIP,” Jua Cali said.

BY TRACY MUTINDA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Former TV Host Lorna Irungu Succumbs To Covid-19

