Gone Too Soon: Passing Away of Tervin Mwangi Of Baltimore, Maryland

Gone Too Soon: Passing Away of Tervin Mwangi Of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of Tervin Mwangi that occurred on 3/4/2021 in Baltimore, MD. Tervin was 24yrs old. He leaves behind many broken hearts but most importantly his mother Margaret Njeri (Gaceri) Mwangi and loving brother to Nathan Gaita of Baltimore, MD, Swabrina, Seikha, Tuma, and many more in Kenya.

He is survived by his grandparents Joseph and Catherine Mwangi (Kenya). He was a nephew to Munene, Jennifer, Kariuki, all of Kenya, Aunt Wambui and Uncle Mbogo (Connecticut). He was a cousin to many.

- Advertisement -

Meetings for prayers and support are daily at 7pm on Zoom to ensure CDC guidelines are observed.

There will be a memorial service to be held on Saturday, March 13th, via zoom, time will be determined.

Tervin will be laid to rest in Kenya. The organizing committee has a budget of $25,000 to cover funeral and related expenses.

Please keep the family in prayers, for financial support, see details below:

Zelle:

Margaret Mwangi: 443-517-8993

Patrick Kaguamba: 443-326-7991

Cashapp:

Patrick Kaguamba: $kaguash

Stella Marine: $stellamarine

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Mwaura 410-409-9340

Stella Marine 443-804-6999

Julie Weche 410-303-3335

Pastor Mugwe 410-236-5401

Josephine Wambui 203-671-0014

Nancy Munene 410-318-9140

Carol Muthoni 443-939-0101

Sylvia Njuguna 443-600-0503

Dennis Karumba 443-653 4776

Mercy Mureithi 443-768-8711

Gone Too Soon: Passing Away of Tervin Mwangi Of Baltimore, Maryland