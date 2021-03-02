Human Rights are Not a God Concept but a Demonic Concept? You Decide

Kenya’s Aden Duale is proposing a law in Kenya that deals with celebrated human rights issues. If there has ever been a celebration in Hell about a development on earth, it would be when Adam and Eve signed a contract with the devil. The other celebration is when humanity discovered the Internet. Human rights, though presented as divinely given to humanity, are as a result of the contract that Adam signed with the devil. The idea of human rights is actually more a demonic concept than a God concept.

For those who are not familiar with origins of human rights, let me remind you of what happened. “Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’?” The woman said to the serpent, “We may eat fruit from the trees in the garden, but God did say, ‘you must not eat fruit from the tree that is in the middle of the garden, and you must not touch it, or you will die.’” “You will not certainly die,” the serpent said to the woman. “For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” Genesis 3:1ff. Satan promised humans right to know Good and Evil.

Satan was right about knowing good and evil. Before Satan shows up in the garden, the only wrong that Adam and Eve had a potential to engage in was if they ate fruits from the forbidden tree. The only right they had was to obey God. God had given them all GOOD and perfect things. However, after the contract with Satan, their whole concept of right and wrong changed. Their eyes were open and they begun to see things from the perspective of the devil. After they submitted to the devil, their perspective, which was from the point of innocence and perfection, was changed. They were able to see things from the perspective of Satan. And what is the perspective of Satan?

It is the mission of the Satan to make sure that he utilizes the contract he signed with man to disqualify God and His demand for righteousness. When the contract was signed between Satan and humanity, hell celebrated because it is this contract that removed man from the umbrella of GOOD to the umbrella of EVIL. It gave the Kingdom of darkness access to everything man possesses and invents! It is because of this fact that the bible calls Satan the prince of this world, “. . . . Now the prince of this world will be driven out. And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” John 12:31. (See also John 14,16.) Satan drew every man to himself. The purpose of Christ is to reverse this action and draw all men to himself: to save them!

If Satan is the prince of this world, and has a contract with humanity, then we can conclude that he has access to everything that man possesses. That is why most things that have been invented are used by humanity more towards their own destruction than for the glory of God. And it is for this reason St. Paul reminds those who are controlled by the presence of God in them, through the Holy Spirit, those who are born again and belong to Christ to do all things to the glory of God (Colossians 3:17) This would not have been necessary in the Garden of Eden when man was perfect and had not signed contract with the devil. But after the contract, which put man under the spell of Satan, St. Paul calls believers to not submit to the contract, and to resist Satan’s intention to occupy them and to use them and what they do, including inventions, and claim of rights for evil but use all things to glorify God!

It is within this revelation that the second time hell celebrated was when humanity invented the Internet. Though there is so much good to be found online, the forces of evil have taken over this invention for pornographic purposes. The freedom Satan gave man is the freedom to love darkness. “And this is the condemnation, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil” (John 3:19).

In this age where young people have cell phones and APPS that can enter into the darkest alleys, there need to be legislation to curb Satan’s use of modern media to promote his rights. What is Satan’s strategy? To promote the idea that women are sex toys for deviant men. Satan wants to promote the idea that our daughters, sisters, and mothers are packages of men’s gratification. That gay and lesbianism is love. Therefore, Aden Duale’s proposed legislation is necessary to preserve our traditional culture and values entrenched in our constitution.

It is necessary to legislate against evil to assist fallen man to preserve the family within divine definitions, and to help in moving away from the contract with the devil! We must take steps, given our understanding of how Satan works, to protect, like good parents do, our families and children against hell and its use of modern technology for the glorification of the DEVIL.

Every parliamentary who claims to be a Christian should stand behind Aden Duale’s proposed legislation.

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (PhD)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist

