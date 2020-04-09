Kenyan man in France Stephen Kinuthia recovers from Coronavirus

A Kenyan Diaspora Stephen Kinuthia who tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized for treated is now well and out of danger. Mr. Kinuthia was excited for the healing but A Kenyan Diaspora Stephen Kinuthia who tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized for treated is now well and out of danger. Mr. Kinuthia was excited for the healing but is concerned for those who are not taking the pandemic seriously. Here below is his message:

- Advertisement -

Morning good people, friends, fellow Kenyans,

By the Grace, Mercy and Love of the Almighty God, and by the precious blood of his son Jesus Christ, the sympathy of the Virgin Mary mother of Jesus, by your Prayers, I woke up stronger and healing from this deadly virus . Thank God, the Danger is behind me now.

I thank you all for what you are doing for humanity through prayers.

Famine and Hunger kills but with time we can find solutions, with Coronavirus is DEATH , to many instant death – it is one way ticket.Please I beg you,Stay Safe, protect yourselves, your families and others.

Watch your lifestyle, do some simple body exercises every time you are free, move your body….overweight, obesity, Hypertension etc raise your risks to COVID19 . I came from the tunnel of pains and darkness of death but God decided, I’m still needed in the society to give a living testimony.

Good day and God Bless You all

Stephen Kinuthia

PRAYERS FOR CORONAVIRUS IN KENYA

Kenyan man in France Stephen Kinuthia recovers from Coronavirus