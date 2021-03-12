Kenyan footballer Winnie Wangui Kamau behind viral breastfeeding photo

A photo of a footballer who was captured breastfeeding her baby at halftime while dressed in her team’s kit has touched many Kenyans.

On March 11, Kenyans.co.ke tracked Winnie Wangui Kamau following the photo that has elicited debate about different struggles mothers face while raising children.

“The image was captured during a match between her team Njabini Women and Karangatha women, organised by Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau to celebrate International Women’s Day,” explained Wangui.

Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau (in white) with players from the Njambini Women team on March 8, 2021 FILE

The 23-year-old single mother lives with her grandmother after the child’s father abandoned her. When not playing for the Morvel Dadas, she sells airtime to make ends meet.

Sports personality Carol Radull has announced that she intends to visit Winnie in the company of other football enthusiasts.

The photo showed the need to have designated places where nursing mothers can breastfeed or express milk.

The Breastfeeding Mothers Bill of 2019 makes it compulsory for all persons who own, lease or rent buildings holding at least 50 people to provide a lactation room.

The room, according to the bill should be, “a clean, private facility with a baby changing table, waste bucket and a sign indicating its location.”

Kisumu Starlets FC Team Manager Beryl Monique told Kenyans.co.ke that the moment captured in Winnie’s picture is not new as many of her players often find themselves in similar situations.

“Only a few grounds where women play have changing facilities such as Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Barclays Bank Sports Club in Nairobi,” she said, adding that female players sometimes have to change their babies’ diapers under trees.

Monique regretted that women playing in the premier league did not receive as much help as their male counterparts, adding that oftentimes they had to foot their own expenses due to the lack of sponsorship.

