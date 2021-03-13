Optiven Customers To Build In Love Gardens Benefit From Building Materials



Optiven Limited is granting a humongous start for 10 lucky builders in Kajiado County. The real estate pace setter has already set the ball rolling by upgrading the different value additions on the ground to transform their project in the county. Activity continues on the ground to ensure that the project is secured through the perimeter fencing, water is on site and the demarcation of infrastructure continues.

- Advertisement -

Love Gardens by Optiven which was relaunched in February 2021 has also got a new partner on site. This is a part of ensuring that customers who have completed paying for their plots are able to build in peace and be assured of a return on their investment by getting tenants for their houses.

Optiven Limited partnered with PMC Estates who will manage the properties for the first ten customers who will complete their projects. Peter Kariuki, Managing Director at PMC Estates confirmed the partnership and noted that the coming on board of Optiven Real Estate is a great addition to their portfolio in the larger Kajiado County.

Customers investing at the project and who are keen on building are also set to receive more goodies from Optiven Real Estate. George Wachiuri, CEO, Optiven Group says this is to support the dreams and aspirations of investors who are keen to complete the payment for their plots and proceed with building on the property.

Wachiuri says, “we have added a number of additions to the projects. This includes two caretakers on ground, with water and entry gate already ongoing. And we are happy to be able to support our customers with bags of cement and a lorry of stones to make the dream a reality”.

Following the relaunch of the project during the Valentine period, customers are spoilt for choice as they can also take advantage of the ongoing offer by Optiven. The campaign is looking to reward customers with 16,000 shillings for every payment of 700,000 shillings.

The #PataPasakaNaOptiven continues to bring interest to the different projects under the Optiven Real Estate Portfolio. This has been a much appreciated campaign considering that the customers are getting their Easter expenses sorted too and in advance.

ABOUT LOVE GARDENS

Love Gardens by Optiven Real Estate is a property that is within 2kms from Kajiado Town. It is suitable to house the growing population of the County headquarters. It is also an amazing place to set up stand alone homes for rentals. Love Gardens is ready for those who are keen to invest immediately and is within less than 1km from Tarmac.

Access roads have been done to murram standard, Borehole water is already on site and works on solarizing water tower at the project is ongoing. Additionally, fencing around the property is ongoing (concrete poles and mesh).

Book Your Plot Today

https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/love-gardens-kajiado-township/

Optiven Customers To Build In Love Gardens Benefit From Building Materials