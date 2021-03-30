Suluhu Hassan nominates coughing minister Philip Mpango as VP

By Diaspora Messenger
Suluhu Hassan nominates coughing minister Philip Mpango as VPTanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has nominated Finance minister, Dr Philip Mpango, as the country’s new Vice President. Dr Mpango is the minister who had addressed a press conference in February while coughing and gasping to defend the state of his health.

The name has been presented to Parliament for approval in line with the constitutional requirement for the VP nominee to be approved by at least 50 per cent of the MPs.

Upon approval, the 63-year-old will fill the position left vacant after Ms Suluhu was sworn-in as President following the death of Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

Dr Mpango has been the Minister for Finance and Planning since November 2015.

He previously served as the acting Commissioner-General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Executive Secretary in the President’s Office (Planning Commission), Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, and the Personal Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs).

Dr Mpango has also worked as the head of the President’s Economic Advisory Unit, a Senior Economist for the World Bank and a visiting lecturer in Public Economics in the Collaborative Master’s programme for Anglo-phone Africa, AERC, Nairobi, Kenya.

He has also worked as a lecturer in the Economics Department at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Source-https://nation.africa/

Condemnation as coughing Tanzanian Minister gives Press Conference

