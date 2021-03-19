VIDEO: Nungari Muchai talks about hard Life in USA & why she went back

Nungari always wanted to go to the US, the land of opportunities. What she got there was a shocker! She could not eat after her first day at “WORK” and this got her thinking if she was living her purpose. Seven years later, she packed her belongings, took her kids and flew back home without informing anyone! Above video is her inspiring story.

Video by Sema na JG

