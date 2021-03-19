VIDEO: Nungari Muchai talks about hard Life in USA & why she went back

NEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Nungari Muchai talks about hard Life in USA & why she went back

VIDEO: Nungari Muchai talks about hard Life in USA & why she went backNungari always wanted to go to the US, the land of opportunities. What she got there was a shocker! She could not eat after her first day at “WORK” and this got her thinking if she was living her purpose. Seven years later, she packed her belongings, took her kids and flew back home without informing anyone! Above video is her inspiring story.

Video by Sema na JG

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: