Optiven CEO George Wachiuri failed in business 15 times and was once conned Ksh 5 million when someone sold him fake land. Having slept hungry numerous times, gone without fees and watched his mother struggle he knows the importance of hardwork, consistence and God’s role in a persons growth. Today he has employed hundreds of people and is encouraging Kenyans to believe in themselves and work hard in their dreams. Lynn Ngugi caught up with him at one oh his properties and this is his story
Source- Tuko / Tuco – Kenya
Kenyan billionaire George Wachiuri says you need God to succeed in life