Kenyan billionaire George Wachiuri says you need God to succeed in life

Optiven CEO George Wachiuri failed in business 15 times and was once conned Ksh 5 million when someone sold him fake land. Having slept hungry numerous times, gone without fees and watched his mother struggle he knows the importance of hardwork, consistence and God’s role in a persons growth. Today he has employed hundreds of people and is encouraging Kenyans to believe in themselves and work hard in their dreams. Lynn Ngugi caught up with him at one oh his properties and this is his story

Source- Tuko / Tuco – Kenya

OPTIVEN SET TO MARK PLANNED ENTRY INTO NSEs IBUKA WITH A BRAND NEW LOOK

We take this early opportunity to invite you to the Unveiling of: The Optiven Group New Brand Identity.

Celebrate with us online as we also make our entry to the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) through Ibuka-NSE accelerator program.

Please join us on Thursday 29th April 2021 from the Nairobi Serena Hotel from 8:00AM for this historical moment, that also celebrates 20 Years of Transformation.

Please confirm your attendance online by 20th April 2021 via this link using your name and number. https://zoom.us/meeting/ register/tJ0kf- 6vqTMjGdWPGxmHw9PxTObqA6spVVlq

Should you require any further information please contact [email protected] or call us on 0706618141.

We thank you for being a formidable partner on our journey of 20 years and we look forward to hosting you during the event. We value you.

Yours sincerely

George Wachiuri

Chief Executive Officer

Optiven Group

*# 20YearsOfTransformationWithOpt iven*

