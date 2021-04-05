Kenyan Man Advises Karen Nyamu To Forget her Past Pains with Samidoh

Popular philanthropist Ndungu Nyoro has penned a heartfelt message to politician Karen Nyamu amid her baby daddy drama with Kikuyu musician Samidoh.

Karen set social media abuzz, once again, after sharing a video of her and the singer getting cosy with each other. Taking to his Facebook, Nyoro asked the ex-Nairobi women rep aspirant to forget her past pains and instead focus on discovering her purpose in life.

“Madam Karen, you have in the past made choices like each one of us. Some have been good while others have evoked pain and bitter memories. Yet some have left you with daily reminders,”

The philanthropist advised the politician to instead seek peace and wisdom from God on how she can handle the different situations in her life.

“Forget your pasts. Forget your hurting. Seek peace and let go of your pains. While you do so, God will open other opportunities and hopefully new relationships. Don’t hurt your very own flesh and blood in the name of seeking revenge,” he added.

He said for the sake of her brand, Karen should take time before making any decisions because though some may be exciting at the moment, they may also turn out to be painful in the future. Nyoro’s message to Samidoh’s baby mama came at a time when her video with the musician went viral on Monday, April 5.

In a now-deleted video shared on her Instagram page on Monday, Nyamu and Samidoh appeared delighted to be in each other’s company. The two playfully chatted in a commonly used seductive language as Samidoh asked Nyamu if she was to give him something would that be, to which she responded, “Kichwa tu”.

Fans immediately went on the comment section to share their shocking reactions, with some praising Nyamu for being bold and going after what she wanted.

By Racheal Nyaguthie

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

