PHOTOS: Anne Kansiime Excited after giving birth to a baby boy

NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

PHOTOS: Anne Kansiime Excited after giving birth to a baby boy

PHOTOS: Anne Kansiime Excited after giving birth to a baby boyUgandan comedian Anne Kansiime has finally shared a photo after the delivery of her bundle of joy.

The comedian and long-term partner Abraham Tukahiirwa had managed to keep the pregnancy from the public and only revealed days after African comic queen’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Taking to her social media page, Kansiime announced the arrival of the newborn stating, “my sins have truly been forgiven. Blessings indeed.” She further went ahead to introduce his names to netizens who flocked her page with congratulatory messages. “His name is Selassie Ataho,” after which she shared the little man’s Instagram handle @selassie_ataho1. Just

PHOTOS: Anne Kansiime Excited after giving birth to a baby boy

Since the start of their union after Kansiime’s divorce from Sudan National George Oguk, the couple have shared intimate moments with their online fans. Just recently, Kansiime poured her heart out to her beau professing their life long link. “It’s a beautiful thing being in love. But what’s magical is being in love with someone who is crazy about you too. We are for life now my love.” Congratulations baba and mama Selassie.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Video: Anne Kansiime relishing being pregnant with first…

Video Shows

Sacrificing motherhood: Kansiime says she did not sell…

NEWS

VIDEO: Anne Kansiime Speaks On Marriage With Ex-Hubby-I Paid…

NEWS

Comedian Anne Kansiime speaks about her failed marriage to…

By Solomon Koko

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Anne Kansiime Excited after giving birth to a baby boy

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: