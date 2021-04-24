PHOTOS: Anne Kansiime Excited after giving birth to a baby boy

Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime has finally shared a photo after the delivery of her bundle of joy.

The comedian and long-term partner Abraham Tukahiirwa had managed to keep the pregnancy from the public and only revealed days after African comic queen’s birthday

Taking to her social media page, Kansiime announced the arrival of the newborn stating, “my sins have truly been forgiven. Blessings indeed.” She further went ahead to introduce his names to netizens who flocked her page with congratulatory messages. “His name is Selassie Ataho,” after which she shared the little man’s Instagram handle @selassie_ataho1. Just

Since the start of their union after Kansiime’s divorce from Sudan National George Oguk, the couple have shared intimate moments with their online fans. Just recently, Kansiime poured her heart out to her beau professing their life long link. “It’s a beautiful thing being in love. But what’s magical is being in love with someone who is crazy about you too. We are for life now my love.” Congratulations baba and mama Selassie.

By Solomon Koko

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

