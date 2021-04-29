VIDEO: Kenyan Immigrant In US Teaching Spanish Language

My interest in the field of languages started at an early age. But it was in high school

where I’d be introduced to my first ‘real’ foreign language, French. After completing high

school, I obtained an international diploma in French, and later on took advanced studies

to become a commercial translator. This path would lead me to France for further

studies. But my stay there would be brief.

After moving to the US to go to school, I decided to study Spanish as one of my

undergraduate majors at the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB). The fluency

in/familiarity with French gave me an upper hand when it came to the Spanish language.

Despite holding a masters degree in business, it’s in the field of languages where I’ve

made a career as a linguist. It’s not easy to separate someone from their passion.

For free Spanish lessons, please, subscribe to my YouTube channel at:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8hCmQYP8hA_ADxZtKTQPcg

Kiongo Muigai.

[email protected]

