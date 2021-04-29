VIDEO: Kenyan Immigrant In US Teaching Spanish Language
My interest in the field of languages started at an early age. But it was in high school
where I’d be introduced to my first ‘real’ foreign language, French. After completing high
school, I obtained an international diploma in French, and later on took advanced studies
to become a commercial translator. This path would lead me to France for further
studies. But my stay there would be brief.
After moving to the US to go to school, I decided to study Spanish as one of my
undergraduate majors at the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB). The fluency
in/familiarity with French gave me an upper hand when it came to the Spanish language.
Despite holding a masters degree in business, it’s in the field of languages where I’ve
made a career as a linguist. It’s not easy to separate someone from their passion.
