Comedian Jemutai Says DNA Results Confirms Prof Hamo Is The Father

Comedian Jamutai has announced the results of DNA test that was requested by Professor Hamo in a row over the two children he is said to have fathered.

Through a post on Facebook, Jemutai said the DNA results were out, and that it was 99.9 percent positive on him being the father of her children without mentioning him by name.

“DNA results are out 99.9%,” Jemutai posted on Facebook days after it emerged that Hamo had requested for the DNA test for the said children.

The issue of the DNA came up after a week of public spat between the two comedians following allegations that Hamo had neglected his two children.

Fellow comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill intervened saying they would resolved the matters away from social media.

Last week blogger Edgar Obare shared a picture of Jemutai, Hamo and his brother in a restaurant and Jemutai responded to the blogger.

“Hi Edgar, yes that was me (in the photo), Hamo, and his brother we were at Big Square on Wednesday. We met on Monday with Churchill and a few guys to try and sort out issues. We are still sorting out issues. At the meeting, he agreed to pay for the school fees, so tulimeet (we met again) on Wednesday as agreed, and he gave me the school nkalipa jana. The DNA will be out in two weeks,” Jemutai wrote.

Obare asked who requested the DNA and Jemutai responded, “Hamo, we did the DNA on Tuesday at KEMRI.”

The fallout started when Jemutai accused Hamo of neglecting his responsibility as a father and also failing to provide for their said two children.

He responded by denying the allegations as their public spat got uglier before Churchill intervened.

By Amina Wako

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

