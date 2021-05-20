Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Robert Mayaka of Atlanta, GA

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Robert Mayaka of Atlanta, GA

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Robert Mayaka of Atlanta, GAWe are sad to announce the death of our young brother Robert Ratemo Mayaka of Atlanta, Georgia. Son of Esther and Zachary Mayaka Ratemo.

A day before he rested Robert complained of feeling dizzy and weak. He attended Zoom church on May 8th at Upendo SDA in Atlanta on Sabbath as he usually would. The only difference is that he did not come downstairs for lunch as he normally would. His mom, Esther Ratemo, went to check on him at 3:30pm before she could leave the house. He still had his head sets in for church but was not responsive. She initiated CPR and called 911. They did all they could in the ambulance and at the hospital.  We are at a loss of words to express our grief. May God be our solace.

There is currently an ongoing fundraiser to end on 5/20/21 with a Final Live Virtual Fundraiser on 5/20/21 that closes the fundraising.

Our hearts go out to the Ratemo family. We cannot imagine the pain they are going through:( Ours is to make the yoke a little easier. Robert Ratemo Mayaka was hardly sick. This young man has been there for us as a community wherever we call him to help us in one way or another. Please, help this family not feel the financial weight of this loss. Let’s wrap them with God’s love as they give Robert: the always smiling fellow a good send off! No amount is too large or too small! You are a blessing! Psalms 50:10

We come to you with a message from the Robert Ratemo Mayaka Memorial Committee asking for your support.

CashApp: https://cash.app/$roba2021

Zelle: [email protected]

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/6ca6100d

Chase Account# 751308617, Routing # 061092387

Facebook: Celebrating the life of Robert Mayaka

Viewing and visitation:
05/25/21 5-9PM
2189 Midway Road Douglasville, GA 30135

Memorial Service and Burial: 5/26/21 1100AM
Meadowbrook Memory Gardens
1100 Hickory Level Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180

Please keep the family in your prayers at this very difficult time.

