Kenya’s State House to Be Renovated at Ksh86M

The National Treasury has allocated Ksh86 million towards refurbishing State House, Nairobi.

In the budget estimate for the financial year 2021/22, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani further estimated the amount to rise to Ksh127 million by the end of the year 2023/2024.

The general maintenance cost at State House will cost Ksh111 million rising to Ksh172 million in 2023/2024.

Yatani further projected that the purchase of specialised plant, equipment and machinery at State House, Nairobi will rise to Ksh45 million in 2023/2024.

State House, Sagana will be refurbished at Ksh21 million and maintained at an additional similar amount.

Rebuilding Mombasa and Nakuru State Houses will cost taxpayers Ksh40 million.

The government also manages State Lodges in Kakamega and Kisii, with the latter among the latest to be refurbished. The lodge used to serve as the county commissioner’s residence.

Yatani is expected to table a Ksh3.6 trillion budget in Parliament in June 2021. This will be Kenya’s biggest expenditure ever, with over 50 percent of the money being channelled towards development.

The government wants to raise its debt ceiling past Ksh9 trillion with the projected debt expected to hit Ksh7.66 trillion from Ksh6.69 trillion by June 30, the end of the financial year 2020/21. Kenya’s debt may hit Ksh8.59 trillion in June 2022 and Ksh9.37 trillion by mid-2023.

Yatani hinted at borrowing Ksh952.9 billion to fund President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last year in office, the 2021/2022 financial year. Ksh2 trillion being raised from proceeds of government revenue will cover the deficit.

From the Ksh2 trillion, Ksh1.7 trillion will be raised from taxes collected by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

By JOHN MBATI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

