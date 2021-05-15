Soaring Eagles Scholarship Program: Optiven Foundation Eaglets Soar High



Optiven Foundation is officially in a celebration mode! All the Soaring Eagles Scholarship Programme SESP Eaglets have just registered exemplary results in their #KCSE2020 examination. The SESP class of 2020 scored a mean grade of B with the top student emerging from Maranda High with a mean grade of A- 79 points. All eaglets under the scholarship are assured of direct University admission.

The Foundation SESP scholarship programme is designed with the vision of empowering and transforming the society. Be part of this transformation by choosing to partner with us in creating new opportunities to needy and deserving children across our 47 counties, thus helping them to access education.

Call us: +254 718 776 033

Email: [email protected]

