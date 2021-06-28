Death Announcement & Fundraiser for Monica Nyaguthie of Pennsylvania

It is with heavy heart that the family of Monica Nyaguthie Kibunjah announce her unexpectedly death. Monica passed away on June 22, 2021 leaving behind her husband Peter Kungu, their children James Kungu (husband to Winnie), Margaret Nyambura Kungu (wife to Ken Korir), Esther Wakonya Kungu, Ruth Waithera Kungu, 6 beautiful grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews in Kenya.

She also leaves behind her sister Mary Ndegwa, niece Esther Ndegwa and grand nephew Amani Ndegwa-Brown whom she lived with in Pennsylvania, USA.

- Advertisement -

The family is shocked and saddened by this loss. If you knew Monica you’d know how much she touched the lives of everyone around her. She had such a gentle loving spirit and was a darling to everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. It’s now our turn to give back and help her family as they deal with the loss and help Monica get home to her family in Kenya for her final resting.

The money raised will immensely assist with the transportation and funeral costs as the family deals with this loss.

Use the Gofundme link to help-https://www.gofundme.com/f/monica-kibunjah

Death Announcement & Fundraiser for Monica Nyaguthie of Pennsylvania