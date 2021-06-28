Diamond Platnumz Graces BET Awards Red Carpet (USA) In Maasai Attire

By Diaspora Messenger
Diamond Platnumz Graces BET Awards Red Carpet (USA) In Maasai Attire

Diamond Platnumz Graces BET Awards Red Carpet (USA) In Maasai AttireBongo star Diamond Platnumz on Monday walked the Black Entertainment Television (BET) 2021 red carpet rocking a Maasai attire complete with akala (traditional made shoes)

The Tanzanian singer, whose real name is Naseeb Juma, shared the photos of himself rocking the detailed attire with its accessories, which included a shield, machete, and a beaded neckpiece.

Maasai is a tribe found in Kenya and Tanzania, considered to among the best to have maintained its culture.

Despite the colourful display, the night did not belong to him.

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, famously known as Burna Boy beat him and Wizkid to win BET’s Best International Act.

He was nominated alongside Aya Nakamura (France), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).

Despite the loss, the Waaah hitmaker kept his chin up and thanked his fans who wished him well saying that it was an honour to have been nominated.

“Kupitia tuzo hii nimeona ni kias gani watanzania tuna umoja, upendo na kuthamini vya kwetu…Nawashkuru sana kila mmoja wenu kwa Upendo mkubwa mlionionesha… Nifaraja kuona Dunia inapotaja nchi zenye Wanamuziki bora Tanzania inatajwa, ni jambo la Kumshukuru Mungu,” he wrote.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

 

