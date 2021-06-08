The Kenya Airlift Program: Opportunities To Live and Study In America

One thing that I know for sure is that many people sit on goldmines for the entire of their lifetimes without even knowing it. Brilliant minds suffocated by lack of information and opportunities ravage in misery with enormous capabilities that could transform them forever if put into use. For a long time, the US has proved to be a popular spot for many aspiring to turn their lives around.

However, coming to the US for your graduate studies is not always bacon and sausages. From figuring out how to source for funding to deciding on what school to attend, the experience can be long and, in some cases, unrealizable. More daunting even is the task of getting a good job in America upon completion of your studies. Such a scenario can really affect your immigration status, rendering your stay illegal.

- Advertisement -

Appstec America was started against this background based on my own personal journey as an international student and a myriad of struggles that I endured as I tried to navigate through corporate America. Through our premier initiative, The Kenya Airlift Program, bright students seeking graduate study opportunities in the US and consequent placements in IT related fields as consultants and business analysts, can finally smile. My interview with the KDM Media, based in Minnesota, is a must watch for those seeking insights about what our company is doing differently and how to benefit from it all.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

The Kenya Airlift Program: Opportunities To Live and Study In America