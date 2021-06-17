The Maa Community Celebrates SESP Eaglets

By Kev Muller
Optiven Foundation joined the Maa community in a thanksgiving ceremony for the success of Eaglets in SOARING EAGLES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME (SESP) held at Ngatataek ,Kajiado County. SESP has so far assisted hundreds of deserving Kenyan cases from poor family backgrounds across the 47 counties.

According to George Wachiuri, Chairman of the Optiven Group Foundation, “this initiative seeks to identify bright and deserving students, who are subsequently offered a full scholarship for their secondary school studies.”

The SOARING EAGLES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME (SESP) caters fully for the beneficiaries’ school fees, continuous mentorship, training and talent management. All these interventions are meant to expose the Eaglets to huge career possibilities in their schooling journey and life after school in realization of our Education Pillar.

Partner with us as we impact provision of education to needy deserving children & transform our society

