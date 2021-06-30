What is your next step: three things that define you-Inspiring Possibilities



The need to look forward to doing something is what propels the energy behind the action. While some are ardent planners, among us there are those that have no idea what is happening next. The process of knowing however involves simple steps like, taking time out, understanding your emotions, exploring your passions, taking inspired action and letting go of the outcomes after you have done your best.

What are the three things that define you?

Dominance

For organizations, Market Dominance is necessary in order to remain relevant and also achieve targets. Market dominance is therefore the measure of the quality of a brand, service or product relative to competition. In defining market dominance, you must see to what degree an item, brand, or firm controls an item classification in a given geographic zone.

Seizing the Environment

Adapting to a changing work environment and seizing opportunities in that environment, gives you a competitive advantage. Business minds have noted that the future of the private sector will increasingly hinge on the ability of businesses to adapt to the rapidly changing environment. To do this, companies therefore have to develop goods and services that meet the needs of customers, anticipate the future needs and strategise on how to meet those needs.

Change of Culture.

Cultural adaptability refers to the ability to understand one’s own and others’ cognitive biases and to adapt, as necessary, to ensure successful team performance. But how does one adapt to the culture in a corporate environment? Here are a few tips to adjust to the changing organization culture.

Give time to adjust.

Be flexible.

Work with an open mind.

Look at the positive side.

Develop alternate plans.

Control what you do.

The feeling of being overwhelmed happens to the best of us. To help conquer the feeling, you need to control what you do or your stress levels rise and you put yourself at risk for health issues and burnout. You can control this by doing the following:-

Make a to-do list

By writing or typing a list out, you direct focus to one place that holds the series of tasks you need to finish. That central station shifts your mindset to one place, making it easier to organize your thoughts. Plus one of the most satisfying feelings is checking off an item upon completion.

Prioritize what needs to be done

Now that you have a list, start prioritizing what needs to be done. Rank each task on how important they are and when they are due.

Be realistic

Manage your time wisely to determine how much time it will take to complete each task. Look at your list and write down how long it’s going to take you to do everything.

Ask for help

Now that you’ve prioritized your tasks, start asking for help on the things that are the least urgent. Delegate some of your work to people who are willing to and can help.

It’s okay to say no

It’s hard to say no sometimes, especially when you feel like you may disappoint someone. However, by stretching yourself thin in different areas, you won’t be able to give your work the attention or energy it deserves. Saying yes when you’re already overwhelmed can lead to stress and feelings of resentment towards that person.

Take a break

This will definitely help you to avoid being mentally fatigued. The best way to release all your pent-up stress is by taking a break from your work. Executives often do this by taking a stroll, playing golf, or some event take a business trip to get new perspectives and ideas. A change in scenery will help your mind to reset and you’ll be able to be more productive.

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

Tel: 0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

YouTube: https://cutt.ly/PkDL3tw

