A Promise kept by Certified Homes: Supporting vulnerable & less fortunate student

Certified Homes Ltd an award winning and most trusted developer and land selling company promised to support vulnerable and less fortunate students to join high school. We are delighted to announce to you that the firm has fulfilled that promise by sponsoring students to join high school.



The effects of coronavirus pandemic have been felt far and wide, the economy has been negatively impacted.



As a result of this Certified Homes came in hand to sponsor Sirwanga Shanelle to join Mary Hill Girls’ High school a national school.



The company also sponsored Kabi Wilson from Upendo kids to join Njiiri High school.



Peter Nyaga Managing Director Certified Homes handedover cheques worth Ksh 100,000 and Ksh 40,000 to Shanelle and Kabi respectively covering school fees and shopping.



Speaking during the event the MD pledged to continue supporting the less fortunate in the society.



Invest with Certified Homes in order to experience value for your money and by doing so the firm will have more money to assist the less fortunate in the society.



Oasis Gardens Rumuruti Plots size 50 by 100 kes 100k



Favourite Gardens Nanyuki Plots size 50 by 100 kes 180k



Sukari Heights Apartments 1 bedroom kes 125k per month



Certified Gardens flat roof 3 bedrooms plus DSQ bungalows in Joska deposit kes 2m



Call/WhatsApp +254720460413/ +12055039187



[email protected]



www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

