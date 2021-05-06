Certified Homes Donates Foodstuffs To Less fortunate Kenyans

NEWSFEATURED STORIESKENYA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Certified Homes Donates Foodstuffs To Less fortunate Kenyans
Certified Homes Donates Foodstuffs To Less fortunate KenyansThe hard economic times brought about by the global pandemic coronavirus has left many people without livelihoods thus nothing to eat. As people were commemorating Labor Day, Certified Homes was busy donating foodstuffs.
Certified Homes Ltd the most trusted and reliable real estate developer came in handy to feed the less fortunate in the society by donating foodstuffs.

- Advertisement -

The real estate company has been in the forefront in assisting the vulnerable in the society since the onset of the pandemic.
Certified Homes is committed to uplift the poor in the society more so funding small and medium sized enterprises.
More Related Stories
FEATURED STORIES

CERTIFIED HOMES TO SPONSOR NEEDY PUPIL’S EDUCATION

NEWS

CERTIFIED HOMES GIFTS A SINGLE MOM AND A MAN WITH A PLOT 

FEATURED STORIES

Win Fully Serviced Plot at Nanyuki Favourite Gardens with…

FEATURED STORIES

Certified Homes Creates Online Platform To Purchase…

The company is currently selling:
Oasis Gardens Rumuruti Plots size 50 by 100 kes 100k
Favourite Gardens Nanyuki plots size 50 by 100 kes 180k
Rumuruti Gems Investment Plots with ready planted Hass Avocados, Macadamia and pawpaws kes 499k
Sukari Heights apartment Studios, 2 and 3 br plus SQ Starting from Kes 2.95m
Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ +12055039187/ 0726 450 450

Certified Homes Donates Foodstuffs To Less fortunate Kenyans

Donates Foodstuffs To Less fortunate Kenyans

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: