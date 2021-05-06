Certified Homes Donates Foodstuffs To Less fortunate Kenyans
The hard economic times brought about by the global pandemic coronavirus has left many people without livelihoods thus nothing to eat. As people were commemorating Labor Day, Certified Homes was busy donating foodstuffs.
Certified Homes Ltd the most trusted and reliable real estate developer came in handy to feed the less fortunate in the society by donating foodstuffs.
The real estate company has been in the forefront in assisting the vulnerable in the society since the onset of the pandemic.
Certified Homes is committed to uplift the poor in the society more so funding small and medium sized enterprises.