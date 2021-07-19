Echoing Hope In Our Times As We Celebrate World Mandela Day



As we celebrate the milestones achieved after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we look back at the reflections of the icon Nelson Mandela. Today as Optiven, we join the rest of the world in celebration of Mandela, on the World Mandela Day. His Impact years after his demise continues to be felt and his legacy is a source of inspiration across the globe.

Chairman of the Optiven Foundation George Wachiuri, spoke to Cathrine Khasoa ahead of the day on the topic. MANDELA’S FOOTPRINT “Hope for Humanity”.

- Advertisement -

What is your best memory of Nelson Mandela?

There will never be another Mandela because God gave him to the world for a purpose. I will never forget his attitude towards uniting the blacks and whites in South Africa soon after he got into leadership. This catalytic effect converted the rainbow nation to phenomenal growth.

What impact of his legacy has changed your thinking on humanity?

Mandela espoused brotherhood and the call to realize that each of us is important. To this end he continues to be a source of inspiration in the philanthropic action at Optiven. Mandela was a strong advocate for education, environment, and social economic impact. At Optiven Foundation we continue to make a difference in these and other areas across the country.

Which leader most inspires you when you think of Mandela?

As I said, there will always be only one Mandela, but he reminds me of James Mwangi of Equity Bank, Vimal Shah of Bidco Oil and Dr. Wale Akinyemi. All these are great leaders whom I believe have the Mandela spirit and drive too.

What does the future hold for a diminished hope amidst the pandemic?

The future though uncertain holds a great opportunity for us to be of value to one another. The solution to the pandemic in my opinion lies in caring for ourselves first, then caring for one another and finally being deliberate about taking care of our environment. Remember COVID-19 is spread through our environment, so mask up, wash your hands and keep your distance.

Parting shot.

Here’s wishing you a happy Mandela Day 2021. Remember if you can make someone else’s life better, do it. If you can make our planet better, join the GoGreenNaOptiven Facebook page.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ

Echoing Hope In Our Times As We Celebrate World Mandela Day