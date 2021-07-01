Kenyan Man Alikan Kazia Added to Guinness Book of World Records

Alikan Kazia was added to the Guinness Book of World Records on May 21, 2021, after he set a record for the most ping pong (table tennis) balls bounced into a cup in one minute.

The Guinness World Records chronicle human feats from the amazing to the bizarre. Alikhan bounced 17 ping pong balls into a cup in less than sixty seconds.

Ping pong throwing is a popular game that involves bouncing a table tennis ball into party cups from a distance. Contrary to what it seems, it is not as easy and netting 17 qualifies to be a record.

Although he will not earn directly from the milestone, the award comes with fame and recognition, which would attract marketing deals and endorsements.

Kimani Ng’ang’a Muruge set a new record for being the oldest person to begin primary school. Muruge joined class one on January 12, 2004 aged 84.

Two of his grandchildren were ahead of him in the Eldoret-based school. His story inspired the production of the film The First Grader.

In 2019, Eliud Kipchoge set a world record for the fastest marathon run by a man. Sponsored by INEOS, Kipchoge was the first man to run a 42 km marathon in sub-two hours, clocking 1hour 59minutes in Vienna

In August 2019, Kenyan Chef Maliha Mohammed set a new record for the longest time spent cooking. She cooked continuously for 72hrs non-stop beating the then 68 hours record held by Rickey Lumpkin.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made it to the Guinness Book of records in 2017 after passing a law that imposed a hefty penalty- Ksh4 million or four months imprisonment for manufacturers, importers, distributors of single-use plastic bags.

Notably, he was recorded as Kenya’s youngest elected president in 2013.

Radio presenter Shaffie Weru was part of Gillette Kenya’s team that attempted to set a new world record for the most people shaved in a single venue. Over 3,000 people turned up for the attempt.

Kenya as a country holds records for most consecutive wins of the senior women’s title at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships (7) and most female team wins at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships,

It also holds the record for the largest dessert lake (Turkana)

