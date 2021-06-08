S African woman gives birth to 10 children, breaks Guinness World Record

A South African woman has broken the World Guineas Record after she on Monday night gave birth to 10 children at a go.

Gosiane Thamara Sithole gave birth to the decuplets and she told the media that she expected to give birth to eight babies.

The record holder has been a Malian lady who gave birth to nonuplets three months ago.

Sithole, 37, said that an antenatal scan had shown only eight babies in her womb only for her to be shocked when doctors said that she was still carrying two more babies.

Local News in South Africa reported that seven babies were boys while three were girls and they were given birth at a local hospital in Pretoria.

The woman is now a mother of 12 children as she already has a six-year-old twin.

“It was a normal delivery and she has never been on any fertility treatment,” her husband Teboho Tsotetsi said.

The woman, in an earlier interview with South African media, said that the news that she was carrying eight babies shocked her.

She said that she was worried that the babies might experience health conditions saying that they were too many.

Her husband is also unemployed but said he is happy to have the children.

By Nyaboga Kiage

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

