Why Many People Get Denied Student Visas To The USA Part3

I was denied visa four times! Yes, one, two, three, four good times! I think that is one of the most heart-wrenching journeys I have ever walked. In such moments, it is quite easy to give up the dream.

But I think I somehow let my inner fire reign over the heartbreaks. When my visa was finally approved after almost 8 years since the first day I introduced myself in an embassy grilling room, I was very happy.

There is a certain unexplainable sense of fulfillment that usually comes with visa approvals. Yet, more than 70% of visa candidates from Africa end up in tears after their submissions are rejected.

This is one of the ugliest ordeals that someone can ever go through. Having faced it all, Appstec America was born out of such ugly experiences to help prospective students pursuing studies abroad navigate successfully through visa interviews.

For more information about our visa coaching program, visit our website www.appstecamerica.com.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up!

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

