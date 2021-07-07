Winners Of Hotly Contested Diaspora Times Writing Competition Are Finally Here!

In what has been a long wait for most of the participants of the maiden essay writing competition organized by The diaspora Times, in conjunction with The Kenya Airlift Program under US-based Appstec America, Optiven Ltd and Certified homes, four high school students with some of the most outstanding essays were picked.

What a joy to Favour Pereza Kimeli of Thika Garrison High School who will be walking away with Ksh. 100,000. Favor’s essay scooped the first position.

In a competition that was overly tightly contested, Khan Yusuf of Mbooni Boys High School emerged the second best and will receive a sum of Kshs. 60,000.

Closely following was Peter Nzuve also from Mbooni Boys High School who bagged the third position and will pocket an amount of Kshs. 40,000.

Maxwel Okal from Chianda Boys High School in Siaya closed the top 4 list and will carry home Kshs. 20,000.

What a celebratory moment for these brilliant young minds! This is just the beginning.

The competition was for Kenyan rural high school students in form 2 to 4. Going forward, the competition will be held every year to encourage bright students to horn their writing skills.

Apart from the amounts received, winners will be issued with certificates signifying their great writing milestones.

The winners will be officially feted on 24th of July 2021, at 4PM Kenyan Time in an event that will be held via zoom.

To join the event, click the link https://zoom.us/j/99855059014 with the meeting ID: 998 5505 9014 and passcode as: 647926.

Don’t miss out as we celebrate these great minds.

