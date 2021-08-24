Day 2 Program of Kenya Airlift Co-Founder DMK Kiogora Arrival

Looking back, I now appreciate the fact that when we become so passionate about a particular dream, nature paves the way for certain people who become indispensable in the actualization of that dream.

When the idea of airlifting Kenyans to America was green, I got an unexpected call from honorable DMK. The call would culminate into a partnership that has seen brilliant Kenyans get an opportunity to change their lives by coming to study and later work in the US.

As the fourth batch of students touched the christened land of the bold, the US, my co-partner travelled a journey of many miles in solidarity with this beautiful journey. Unity of purpose!

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

