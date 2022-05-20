The 12 women linked to ‘Pishori’ administration by Samuel Mugoh Muvota

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed the identities of 12 women behind the dangerous ‘Pishori’ administration by Samuel Mugoh Muvota, man who was shot six times and killed at Mirema Drive.

In a social media post on Friday, the DCI said that the women were experts at stupefying revelers at popular drinking spots.

They mainly targeted middle-aged to older men whom they suspected to have enough money in their accounts by the way they dressed and the drinks they ordered.

According to the DCI, most of the women had been arrested before, but Muvota came back to help them.

“The babes who are experts in stupefying revelers at popular drinking spots mainly target middle aged to older men whom they suspect to have fat bank accounts. Going by the brands of the drinks one has ordered to how one is dressed, they can easily pick out a Mubaba with a good bank balance, from a crowd of revelers.

“Most of them have been arrested before but Muvota always came to their aid by approaching the complainants and refunding them back their money,” DCI stated.

The directorate, however, said that most of the cases were not reported since the victims were reputable people in society.

“Most of these cases often went unreported since the drugged men are mainly married and respectable people in society who wouldn’t wish to let out the skeletons in their cupboards,” DCI stated.

DCI further stated that with the death of Muvota, the Pishori empire has been left without a leader and most of the women have left the city in droves to their rural areas, from where they are monitoring how things unfold.

The directorate urged bar owners to be on the lookout for suspicious women out to spike drinks.

Muvota is said to have recruited over 50 beautiful women who were deployed in major cities to steal from revelers patronizing popular entertainment spots.

