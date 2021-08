Kenyan owned US firm strikes collaboration deal with University of Alabama

Yesterday, Appstec America, an IT & Education consulting company based in Tampa, FL struck a collaboration deal with University Of Alabama In Huntsville. The partnership, the only of its kind in Africa will see students under The Yesterday, Appstec America, an IT & Education consulting company based in Tampa, FL struck a collaboration deal with University Of Alabama In Huntsville. The partnership, the only of its kind in Africa will see students under The Kenya Airlift Program attend the premier tech university to do MS in Management Science-Business Analytics, MS in Cybersecurity, MS in Computer Science, and MS in Software Engineering.

- Advertisement -

The University of Alabama in Huntsville is ranked the first in the entire state of Alabama on basis of the economic outcomes of students after graduation. Its students are among the highest paid in the US.

The partnership will see Appstec America play the integral role of being the official admissions partner. Also, students in the program will be given priority when it comes to merit-based scholarships and graduate teaching assistantships. Additionally, those willing to pursue PhDs in tech at the University under the Kenya Airlift Program will receive fully funded scholarships plus a monthly stipend.

What a milestone! In what can be dubbed as a winning fashion, it is only few weeks ago when the company entered into another official deal with Mpower Financing, the largest international student lender in the US in what will see students under the program also benefit from unsecured student loans to fund their graduate studies. These alliances come as a sigh of relief to the large pool of Kenyan unemployed graduates desperate for opportunities abroad to change their lives.

To learn more about The Kenya Airlift Program, you can download the program handbook at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

Kenyan owned US firm strikes collaboration deal with University of Alabama