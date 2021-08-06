Faith Kipyegon wins Kenya another Gold & retains 1500m Olympic record

Kipyegon won her first Olympics gold in 2016 in Rio.

Kipyegon broke the 33-year-old Olympic record set by Romanian Paula Ivan at the Seoul Games as she clocked 3min 53.11sec in hot, humid conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

Muir produced a national record of 3:54.50 with a strong finish to claim silver, with Hassan taking bronze in 3:55.86.

The Ethiopian-born Hassan, who won gold in Monday’s 5,000m, had also targeted the 1500m and 10,000m, scheduled to be run on Saturday.

Hassan said she was “very happy” with her bronze-medal showing.

“I did my best and made it a fast race. I could not have done anything else. I have already run so many kilometres, so I am super happy.”

It meant that Hassan, formerly coached by the disgraced Alberto Salazar, has barely been off the track since her arrival in the Japanese capital.

She arguably produced one of the most memorable moments in these Games when she recovered from a fall in the 1500m heats in the morning session to get up and qualify before returning 12 hours later to win the 5,000m.