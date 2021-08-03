First Kenyan female paraglider Nyambura Kariuki’s challenge to women

Nyambura Kariuki is Kenya’s first native paraglider, setting the pace for the inclusion of women into the airborne sports which is growing in the country.

Speaking in a recent interview on BBC, Nyambura said that paragliding helps give her a bird eyeview of the earth and different aspects of her life.

The mother of four disclosed that when not taking care of her young children, she like to write books and tell stories about her culture.

In June 2021, she became the cross country champion at the Kijabe Hills Paragliding Festival.

“People think paragliding is madness but its not. It is the safest sport because I need to b in my right state of mind, I can’t just take off.

“It takes discipline, it takes patience and caution because one slight mistake can cost you so you need to be very careful,” she said.

Nyambura added that paragliding take her mind away from the hustle and bustle of being a wife and a mum.