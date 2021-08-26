Karen Nyamu and first baby daddy DJ Saints Celebrate daughter’s birthday

Karen Nyamu and her first baby daddy DJ Saint Kevin are celebrating their firstborn’s latest milestone.

Ms Nyamu posted a ten-page slideshow to accompany a sweet message to her daughter on her seventh birthday.

“This one turns 7 today! It’s been a fun journey. Kamekua cartoon na kajuaji sana. I’m learning new things from her but I don’t let her see it, nikujifanya pia me najua. Nakapendaaa❤️ ka best friend.

May you know Jesus for yourself. Gods word will be a lamp unto your feet. He will order your steps. You will grow to be a confident lil lady with the strength to follow your dreams. Amen. Happy birthday, baby,” she wrote.

Similarly, DJ Saints uploaded a single photo of his baby girl and captioned it with a heartful message to read:

“I want to take this moment to wish my sweet little princess happy birthday. ‘Watching you grow up has been many things, joyful, impactful and simply amazing. Above all though, it’s been a blessing and the most meaningful part of my life. I love you so much and I’ll always be proud of you’ Happy birthday princess.”

Prior to this, Dj Saint while speaking in an interview with a local radio station, revealed that he met Karen at an event way before she became a politician.

”I met Karen before she became a politician. She was a lawyer and I was in a DJ event,” he said.

Apparently, Karen made it hard for them to agree and their differences ended up being arguments all the time.

Ultimately he says they ended their relationship when it clearly started being toxic for their welfare and that of their daughter.

When asked about the dramas between Karen and Samidoh he responded;

“I think the main reason she is having problems with her relationship is mostly that the guy does not understand her yet.”

Although he says the two are amicable and she is a good mother to their daughter, he adds they don’t have any plans of dating again and their relationship right now is like that of siblings.

