The Kenya Airlift Program Farewell Luncheon Party

As July 2021 came to an end, students in their hundred numbers, drawn from different parts of Kenya who are enrolled in the award-winning Kenya Airlift Program congregated at the popular Safari Park Hotel.

The event was a luncheon farewell party for their counterparts leaving for the United States beginning August for their masters’ programs at different universities in the US.

- Advertisement -

In the joyous and colorful ceremony, Bob Mwiti, the co-founder of the program gave a passionate speech about the future of the initiative. The speech was also moment of celebrating the milestones that have been made by the program. In his candid speech, Bob made a big announcement about international partnerships struck by the program so far. What a landmark victory!

To know more about these partners and what lies in store regarding the program’s future, this video is a MUST WATCH.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

The Kenya Airlift Program Farewell Luncheon Party