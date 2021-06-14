How You Can Get To USA As A Smart Student-The Kenya Airlift Program

More than a year ago, as I was going about my usual daily schedules, I got a rather unprecedented call. Guess what! The Voice of America (VOA), based in Washington DC wanted an interview with me. I would say that this major feat was a culmination of other interviews that I had regarding a passionate dream that was shaping up in a big way.

The dream was about making it easy for brilliant students to get opportunities to study in top notch universities in the US and secure employment opportunities after their studies. Looking back, the journey has been incredible. Seeing multiples of bright students attend different universities in the US has been quite inspiring. More importantly, some are even working with our Company, Appstec America. Without doubt, the future can only look more promising.

- Advertisement -

Appstec America was started based on my own personal journey as an international student and a myriad of struggles that I endured as I tried to navigate the corporate America. Through our premier initiative, The Kenya Airlift Program, we guide prospective graduate students about getting admissions to US schools, applying for schools for the students, sourcing for funding, securing scholarships, graduate teaching assistantships, and job placements upon completion of studies. My interview with Joyce, an accomplished nurse, based in Canada offers insights on why your dream to study in the US is more than alive through our award-winning program.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

How You Can Get To USA As A Smart Student-The Kenya Airlift Program