Kenyan Woman Beatrice Danielle Ogutu Found Dead In Her Car In Texas

A Kenyan woman Beatrice Danielle Dagosi Ogutu was found dead in her car at a parking lot in Texas. Earlier before, the surveillance camera showed her walking to her car and behaving like the car had some trouble.

The security people went up to her and asked if there was a way they could help, she told them that she had already called a friend for help. Later on, some people were alerted by seeing her sleeping in the car with the window pushed down a little in the summer heat, they opened the car door and discovered She was unresponsive, they tried to revive her but it was too late. Her body was later taken to a funeral home in Bedford, Tx. Beatrice was a Registered Nurse and a member of Truevine International Inc

The medical examiner have the cause of death as “Pending”. Here below is the message from the family and how people can help:

It is with a humble acceptance of God’s Will that we announce the death of our sister Beatrice Danielle Dagosi Ogutu, sister to Dr. Rose Ogutu of Dover Delaware. She passed on August 21st 2021 in Dallas, Texas USA. Information on plans are being worked on & will be shared momentarily. The family requests your Prayers & financial support to help defray the funeral costs. Be Blessed indeed

Please use* cashapp handle John Paul $JPOuko telephone # 413-426-2848

Or Zelle for the same telephone number.

