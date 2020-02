Death Announcement For Beatrice Wambui Njuguna of California It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved beautiful Beatrice Wambui Njuguna on Friday Feb 7th.

Family and friends will meet for prayers on Sunday Feb 16th 3P.M-6P.M.

Address: Hayward Area Senior Center

22325 N 3rd St, Hayward, CA 94546

For contributions, please use any of the following:

Cashapp: $muturisamsam

For further information please feel free to contact any of the following:

Contact # Sam muturi (bro) 1-510-677-8388

Contact # Gerald Gachara 1-925-457-1933

Contact# Grace Ndomo Gichane 1-650-380-3575

If you want to reach out to Wambui ’s brother Sam, address 1936 East 29th st apt 9 Oakland Ca 94606.

