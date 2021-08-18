Kenyan Woman Hellen Kemunto Jorgensen Hit And killed In Hyattsville Maryland

NEWSOBITUARIES

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenyan Woman Hellen Kemunto Jorgensen Hit And killed In Hyattsville MarylandA Kenyan Diaspora Woman Hellen Kemunto Jorgensen was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Ager road  and Hamilton road in West Hyattsville Maryland On Friday evening around 11.00pm.

Hellen Kemunto hails from Kisii and has no other immediate family members in the United States.  Her three adult children live in Denmark.

Her children wish is to bury her body in Kenya and they are seeking community support in order to repatriate the body. Here below is the their message and a GoFundme link. Please help!

 

Our Mama passed away in a tragic car accident on the 13th of August 2021 in Maryland USA. It was always her wish to relocate back to Kenya to spend the rest of her life in Meru. In order to ful her wish, we kindly ask you to join me, Aksel and Jackline in making her wish come true. Stay blessed. Dennis.

“My mother was the heaviest mountain of love and care that I have ever had. I will miss her dearly and I thank you God for every day you gave me with her.” Aksel

The donations will cover:

  • international ship out price and funeral services: 30.000kr(Preparation for Flight to kenya)
  • Repatriation Airfare and services: 40.000kr(Flight expenses)
  • Funeral services in kenya: – transport from Nairobi to Meru 10.000kr.
  • Airfare for Aksel to Kenya and back to DK: 7.000kr
  • Airfare for Jackie: DK -> US, US ->Kenya, Kenya -> DK: 10.000kr
  • Other expenses: Unforeseen expenses: 3.000kr

Click here to help-https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-hellen-come-home

