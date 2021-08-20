Now Omosh’s First Wife Pleads with Kenyans to Build Her a House

Now Omosh’s First Wife Pleads with Kenyans to Build Her a House

The first wife to renowned actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh has appealed to Kenyans to help her build a home, noting that she and her kids have been suffering after Covid-19 came and affected the entertainment industry.

Speaking during an interview with Hiram Maina alias ‘Kamuhunjia’, Omosh’s wife Judy Wacuka popularly as Mrs. Ngatia from Tahidi High said she has been chased from several houses over failure to pay rent.

- Advertisement -

She further noted that having been on TV, many landlords are not patient with her, since they believe she and her husband are well-off.

According to Mrs. Ngatia, trouble started after coronavirus hit Kenya, affecting the entertainment industry which she relied on for a living.

Mrs Ngatia noted that she and her kids have been suffering and have accumulated a lot of debts to an extent that there are streets and estates she cannot visit because she has lots of debts in those areas.

She has appealed with Kenyans to help her build her a home arguing that she currently lives in a bedsitter together with her children and has a difficult time paying the Sh5,000 rent.

“Mimi naomba nijengewe ata kama ni ka one-bedroom ya mabati. Sai naishi bedsitter ya 5,000 Kayole. Nko na arrears ya miezi mbili… Staki kusumbua watu, sai times ni hard kila mtu ako na mambo zake anafanya, mimi naomba tu nijengewe ata kama ni one-bedroom ya mabati, ya mabati iko sawa kushikilia tu, na mimi nijitolee nipate kazi nifanye ata mimi Mungu akinijalia nipate kazi ntaipandisha,” she said.

Speaking during the same interview, Omosh noted that the house he was recently built for has been occupied by his second wife since she has smaller kids.

He further noted that it is his dream to ensure his first wife has a home, adding that there is a piece of land where the house can be built, with the major challenge being financial resources.

“Ningekuwa na uwezo ata singelilia mtu wingine…Maombi yangu ni kuwa kabla sijafa, yeye pia atakuwa na nyumba yake,” Omosh said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Now Omosh’s First Wife Pleads with Kenyans to Build Her a House