The 7 Brave Judges who stopped BBI ‘reggae’-Altered course of Kenya’s history

The List: A seven Judge bench from Kenya’s appellate court upheld a ruling from the High Court that had found the constitutional amendments through the BBI unlawful.

In a 10-hour ruling on Friday, the seven judges gripped the attention of Kenyans, and as pundits would say after the ruling, altered the course of Kenya’s history.

So who were the 7?

Justice Daniel Kiio Musinga

The court of appeal president Daniel Musinga, presided over the 7-judge bench.

May 2021 – elected President, Court of Appeal by fellow Judges pursuant to Article 164(2)

Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

January 2021 – nominated as Chairman, Judiciary Committee on Elections.

2018 to 2021-Chairman, Judiciary Rules Committee

December 2012 – appointed Court of Appeal Judge.

2013 to 2017-First Chairman, Performance Management and Measurement Steering Committee.

2003 – 2000- appointed Judge of the High Court of Kenya, posted to Nakuru

2003-Member of the Tribunal to investigate conduct of suspended High Court Judges.

2008- 2010-served in the High Court at Kisii.

2011- appointed Presiding Judge, Commercial and Admiralty Division, Nairobi.

2011- honoured by International Commission of Jurists as Jurist of the Year

2010: Honoured by the Law Society of Kenya for Distinguished Service in the Administration of Justice

2000 – 2003 – Chairman, LSK Mombasa Chapter

1988-1991 – legal practice-Gikandi & Company advocates-Mombasa.

Lady Justice Roselyn Naliaka Nambuye

2012-appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal

Currently heads the Court of Appeal in Nairobi, Criminal Division

1991 – appointed Chief Magistrate and in the same year elevated to High Court Judge

1988-1990- Principal Magistrate

1982-1986-Deputy Registrar and later Senior Resident Magistrate

1980-joined the Judiciary as District Magistrate (Prof)

1979-appointed a District Officer with special magisterial powers

Founder member and a Past Chairpckson of the Kenya Women Judges Association (KWJA)

Holds a Master of Laws Degree (LLM) in Public International Law from the University of Nairobi (2006)

Masters Degree in International Conflict Management (MAICM) from the University of Nairobi (2011)

Masters Class Certificate in Business Management and Leadership (2017)

Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Commonwealth University of Belize through

London Graduate School, United Emirates (2017)

Lady Justice Hannah Magondi Okwengu

2011-appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal.

Currently Head of Civil Division, Court of Appeal.

Board Member representing Africa in the International Association of Women Judges.

Chairperson of Judicial Committee that developed a Criminal Procedure Bench Book for the Judiciary.

2003- Appointed Judge of the High Court.

1998 – Assistant Director in charge of Prosecutions in the former Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority.

1998 -Recipient of the LSK Award for Distinguished Service in the Administration of Justice.

1983-Joined Judiciary as Resident Magistrate and rose to Chief Magistrate.

Past Chairperson of the International Association of Women Judges (IWAJ-Kenya Chapter.

Holds Masters Degree in Law from Queen Mary University of London.

Holds Certificate in Management from the University of Bradford-UK.

Justice Patrick Omwenga Kiage

2012-appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal.

2021 – Presiding Judge, Court of Appeal, Kisumu.

2015 – date, Regional Vice President for East, Central and Southern Africa on Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association Council.

2007-Special Prosecuting Counsel and Deputy Director, Public Prosecutions.

2007- 2012 – Lecturer in Law at Catholic University of Eastern Africa ad Kenya School of Law

Author of Books: Criminal Procedure and Practice in Kenya and Family Law in Kenya.

Over 10 years practice as a criminal defence lawyer.

2001-2007-facilitator and trainer in ADR for KNHRC.

1993-2007-worked with various law firms starting with Kurgat & Associates before moving to Nyachae & Company Advocates and later to Kiage & Company Advocates as Sole Proprietor and later as Senior Partner

Holder of a Masters Degree from New York University majoring in Public Service Law, Comparative Constitutional Law, Comparative Criminal Justice and Human Rights.

Justice Gatembu Kairu, FCIArb

2012- appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal.

2009-2012-Proprietor, Arbitration and Mediation Suite.

1990-2012-Lecturer, School of Law, University of Nairobi.

1993-2009-Partner, Kairu & McCourt Advocates.

1987-1993-Associate, Kimani Kairu & Company Advocates.

1985-1987- Legal Assistant, Hamilton Harrison & Mathews Advocates.

Lady Justice Fatuma Sichale

2012-appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal.

2012-short stint as Chairperson of the Communication Appeals Tribunal.

Has been associated for long with the fight against corruption.

2004- 2009 Assistant Director, Legal Services at Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission and later appointed the Deputy Director.

2004-nominated by FIDA (K) to the Board membership of Kenya Anti- Corruption Commission (KACC).

2004 – Board Member of the National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering Committee.

2004 – appointed one of the seven Board members of the then Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority (KACA).

Served as a Board Member of Kenya Forest Service.

1987-2004 legal practice.

1984-joined the Judiciary as a District Magistrate l (Prof).

She has been a Council member of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) as well as FIDA (K).

Justice Francis Tuiyott

2021-appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal.

2011-appointed Judge of the High Court.

2003-2011-legal private practice.

2010-2011-Chairman Sugar Arbitration Tribunal.

1993-2010-Advocate at Nyaundi Tuiyott & Company Advocates

1991-1993- Associate Advocate at AGN Kamau Advocates.

Holds a Master of Laws Degree from University of London.

