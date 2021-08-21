Day 2 Of The Kenya Airlift Program Students Arrivals, August, 2021 Cohort, Janet & Alex

Renowned Indian spiritual leader Ravi Shankar’s words will be immortalized forever, ‘hold on to your dreams, one day, they will become true.’ As we received our Kenya Airlift students newly into America, I couldn’t avoid pondering over these insightful words.

How beautiful is it to see the dreams of many people become your own realities? Coming to the US is an achievement of its own, especially if it is defined by periods of struggle and waiting. But those moments bring beautiful endings. As we welcomed our Kenya Airlift Program heroes and heroines into the US, we couldn’t evade capturing this big moment for your watch. To know more about our programs, visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com.

- Advertisement -

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Day 2 Of The Kenya Airlift Program Students Arrivals, August, 2021 Cohort, Janet & Alex