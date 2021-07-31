Username Investments Crowned the Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year

Username Investment Ltd. was awarded The Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year Award by TopScore Brands during the recently held award ceremony at Hilton Hotel.

The research was done on top brands on their consumer satisfaction and Username Investments stood out for not only offering affordable land but also touching lives in various ways.

- Advertisement -

“We are honoured for this recognition. We appreciate God, our Team, our clients, stakeholders, and Kenyans at large for supporting our mission of providing families with a place to call home.

When the pandemic hit early last year, livelihoods were disrupted with at least 1.7M jobs lost according to data from

The Federation of Kenyan Employers. SMEs have been greatly affected with a huge number of closing operations. But even with this, I am grateful that Username Investments has remained resilient, created more job opportunities and offered very affordable properties that Kenyans have been able to own amidst reduced incomes.

Further, we have embraced technology that has enabled Kenyans to invest in land online and receive their title deeds”. Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd said while receiving the award.

“Our focus is not only to provide affordable properties but also directly touch lives and create lasting impact. We gift the needy with free plots, offer support in education, give a variety of goodies among other initiatives that directly uplift the needy in our communities”, Reuben continued.

“Our greatest achievement during this difficult time has been providing homes to thousands of Kenyans. We take pride in having delivered over 8,230 title deeds to our clients.

Our signature project during this pandemic has been Springfield – Nakuru in Nakuru City, where Kenyans have developed their homes in the past one year. With four phases successfully sold, we are on Phase V and we are glad to be creating a lasting impact to generations.”

Reuben continued by lauding the Ministry of Land for the ongoing digitization of land records through Ardhisasa Platform. He acknowledged that this is a welcome move that will build trust in the real estate industry and also allow Kenyans to conduct due diligence and invest in properties without fear of losing their hard earned money.

In conclusion, Reuben encouraged Kenyans to join hands during this season and invest together. “Tough economic times call for practical ideas to invest and build wealth. You may not be able to do it alone due to reduced income, however, you can join hands with friends, make contributions, come to Username and invest in a prime plot with prices as low as Ksh 249,000.

You can do this gradually until all of you own a piece of real estate. Do not allow yourself to continue renting for a prolonged period of time, when you can buy and build your own home by embracing this practical home ownership journey”.

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won include; Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award, Best Land and Investment Company and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards.

The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards their goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

For more information, please contact Maureen Mutahi, Marketing Manager on [email protected]

Related article Plots in Nakuru City

Username Investments Crowned the Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year