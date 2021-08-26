You Become What You Believe: Our Thoughts And Expectations

We become almost always what we believe we are. This is what we desire to enable us achieve what we must become. There are a number of baselines that advise how to become what we believe.

We are who we are because of our thoughts and expectations.

Having expectations enable you to plan the future. We can’t rise above the image you have of yourself

We get what we expect not what we deserve.

You are however expected to work towards meeting your expectations be it your desire to flourish, move to the next level, or expand

We receive what we believe not what others believe you are.

This principle works as a result on practicing to become. How does this principle work?

Dare to believe for greater things and refuse to remain where you are.

Believe in abundance that there is enough for everyone. Do what you must so well that it is excellent. If you want something so badly, the universe will work with you to achieve it.

Keep your hopes up no matter what the situation looks like. Let your hopes not your hurt shape your future.

Keep your plans on check. Say no to setbacks and refuse to be discouraged. Success is for those who refuse to quit even when things are not working.

Keep the right attitude. This will help you destroy pain, disappointments, negativity, etc. Right attitude promotes happiness, success, friendships and much more. If the attitude is poor, you become an island.

Keep your confidence up. This opens doors for you and restores relationships.

Be intentional about killing the doubt in your mind. Doubts is what kills what you are capable of achieving. To kill doubt, expect positive outcome, see and seize possibilities,

Develop a prosperous mindset and refuse a defeatist mindset. Start by seeing possibilities in life and see your dreams coming to life.

IF ONE DREAM DIES, DREAM ANOTHER DREAM.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

