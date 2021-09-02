Full List Of Businesses And Properties Owned By DP Ruto

Full List Of Businesses And Properties Owned By DP Ruto

DP William Ruto has said that he owns most of the properties tabled in Parliament by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i when he appeared before the National Administration and Security Committee.

- Advertisement -

While appearing before the National Assembly Security Committee on Wednesday, Matiang’i listed 10 Ruto’s businesses, farms and private residences.

They include:

Kitengela Gas Weston Hotel, Nairobi Murumbi Farm – Transmara Narok ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch – 15000 acres Dolphine Hotel, Mombasa Mata Farm, Taita Taveta – 2537 acres Private residence Elgon View Koitalel poultry farm Eldoret Private Residence in Kosachei Eldoret Kwae Island Development Ltd – Wilson Airport (2 hangers and 5 helicopters)

The CS explained that these properties are guarded by security officers provided by the state.

He further said that DP Ruto has 74 presidential escort team, five GSU drivers and six DCI officers in his inner cycle of the security team.

“The presidential escort team for DP is intact. These are people who have been with him for a long time. No one has changed them,” Matiang’i told the committee.

The CS clarified that another 121 police officers are seconded to the DP in his layer 2 security detail to guard his official premises.

“I want to make this very clear. It is not true that the DP is not protected. No one withdrew the security of the Deputy President. It was just a rearrangement,” Matiang’i explained.

Source-https://www.pd.co.ke

Full List Of Businesses And Properties Owned By DP Ruto