PHOTOS: Kenyan-born Rehema Muthamia crowned Miss England 2021

Kenyan-born Model Rehema Muthamia was crowned Miss England 2021 at the Heart of England Conference and Events centre in the Midlands city.

The 25-year-old was crowned Miss England on Friday in a glittering ceremony in Coventry and will now represent England at the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico later this year.

Ms Muthamia received the Miss England Crown together with a cash prize of Sh300, 000, photoshoot and a website among other goodies from previous winner Bhasha Mukherjee.

Bhasha Mukherjee who is a NHS doctor held the Miss England tittle for two years after the pandemic saw last year’s ceremony cancelled.

Rehema Muthamia’s statement

Taking to social media, Ms Muthamia said that she is still in disbelieve that she was crowned Miss England 2021.

“The best moment of my life so far ✨ It’s all been so surreal, from the moment my name was called as Miss England 2021, till now.

Knowing that for for the first time in Miss England history, the judges decision on the winner was unanimous, is just the icing on the cake! It was such a privilege to be crowned by @bhashamukherjee, Miss England’s longest reigning queen!