Reconciliation Dilemma: Differences between Uhuru & Ruto deeply rooted

“We are deeply concerned that if this open disagreement between the President and DP is taken up by their supporters, the trickle-down effect across the country will be too dire to even contemplate,” the Catholic bishops said.

Early campaigns problem

But nominated MP Maina Kamanda, of Jubilee Party, said the President was clear about his differences with DP Ruto – that it was all about his early 2022 campaigns that border on “insubordination.”

“During the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative at the Bomas of Kenya, the President was clear when he accused his deputy of behaving like a relay runner who decided to go back for the baton instead of waiting for it to be delivered,” Mr Kamanda said.

He criticised the Church for “burying its head in the sand when the country needed its help at the height of the post-election violence following the past disputed election”.

“The Church should first lead reconciliations over the burning of Kiambaa Church in Eldoret, at the height of the 2007-2008 post-election violence before indulging in politics,” said Mr Kamanda.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo also questioned the Church’s interventions following the last disputed election.

“Confusion galore. How do church leaders want politics out of church but want to mediate political disputes? In any case, where were they when the nation was tearing down the middle in 2018? Trying times to be faithful,” said Dr Amollo.

‘How the church failed’

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga says religion is politics.

“Religious leaders invariably adopt the politics of running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. We must resist them with the teachings of Jesus, Mohamed, Tutu, Mbiti, Thich Nhat Hanh, liberation theologians, and others. Alternatives to them exist.”

Political commentator Anderson Ojwang’ says the Church got it wrong on the proposed reconciliation between the two leaders.