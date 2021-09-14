Renowned South Korean Pastor Paul Yonggi Cho Is Dead

Renowned South Korean Christian minister Pastor David Paul Yonggi Cho, founder and pastor emeritus of Yoido Full Gospel Church has passed away after a battle with brain hemorrhage at 85.

Pst David Paul Yonggi Cho was pronounced dead as at 7:13 am.

- Advertisement -

He reportedly has been battling with the condition since July 16, 2020.

Pastor David Paul Yonggi Cho was born on 14 February 1936, in Ulsan, South Korea

He was an alumni of Hansei University, Kookmin University.

He was pronounced dead by his beloved wife, Kim Sung Hae, his children, Cho Hee-jun, a South Korean journalist, Cho Min-je, and Cho Seung-je.

Sharing On Pastor David Paul Yonggi Cho’s Passing, Founder and senior pastor of City Harvest Church, Kong Hee said on a Facebook post –

”AT 7:13AM THIS MORNING, MY PASTOR AND SPIRITUAL FATHER, DR DAVID YONGGI CHO (1936-2021), JUST WENT HOME TO THE PRESENCE OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST. I LOVE YOU, DR CHO.”

“Dr David Yonggi Cho (1936-2021), went home to the presence of our Lord Jesus this morning.

When I first encountered the love of God & the ‘secret place’, I purchased “Prayer the Key to Revival” by Dr Cho, it changed the trajectory of my life. I still have that book, (now out of print) & often go back to it…

Upon meeting Dr Cho I was humbled by his kindness & sweet spirit, in awe of his quiet strength & internal joy… but stirred in my spirit & encouraged by the value he placed on prayer.

I’m so grateful to you Dr Cho, thank you

“One of my great heroes of the faith has gone on to his reward! I had the privilege of being with him on several occasions! Great multitudes will be in heaven because of his obedience to the Holy Spirit and prayers! I was in South Korea at his church twice and was overwhelmed at what I saw and experienced. I prayed on Prayer Mountain where there was the greatest open heaven I have ever encountered. Thank You Jesus for David Yonggi Cho!

A GENERAL GOES HOME

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Rev. Dr. Yonggi Cho. He passed on September 14, 7:13 am. He was 85 years old.

Dr. Cho’s funeral will be held on September 18, 8am Korean Standard Time, and led by Rev. Billy Kim of the Far East Broadcasting Company. His body will be buried in the Osanri Jasil Choi Fasting Prayer Mountain.

Dr. Cho had suffered a brain hemorrhage on July 16, 2020 and had been hospitalized ever since.

His family members include the late Dr. Sunghae Kim and their children Hee-Jun, Min-Je (President of Kookmin Ilbo Daily Newspaper), and Seung-Jae (Board Member of Hansei University).

Please keep Dr. Cho’s family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

Renowned South Korean Pastor Paul Yonggi Cho Is Dead