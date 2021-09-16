Seeking A Handshake: DP Ruto ready to bury the hatchet with Uhuru (Video)

Deputy President William Ruto has now stated that he is ready to bury the hatchet with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta and move on together.

Speaking on Thursday, September 16, the second in command extended an olive branch to the President, making it clear that he is ready to end the bad blood that exists between them unconditionally.

He welcomed the call made by Catholic Bishops to mediate talks with the aim of bringing them together, insisting that he is ready for the reunion process any time he is called upon.

He blamed their fallout with the president on his political enemies, arguing that he still respect the head of state as his boss.

Ruto maintained that the reunion will enable him to help Uhuru to continue with the development agenda they promised to deliver to Kenyans.

“The bishops have said that they want to mediate talks to reunite me with President Uhuru Kenyatta. I’m ready for the talks without attaching any conditions. He is my boss,” he stated.

He added,” I am ready without conditions any moment because we were elected by Kenyans together and they gave us the responsibilities of running the government for the stipulated time.”

